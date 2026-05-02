U’khand Gov visits The Art of Living International Centre

Garhwal Post Bureau

Bengaluru, 29 Apr: Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in a programme held at The Art of Living International Center, as the global movement steps into its 45th year of service, inner transformation, and nation-building.

The event was attended by the founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with distinguished guests from India and abroad, and volunteers of the Art of Living family.

The Uttarakhand Governor received a warm welcome at the ashram premises. He later joined Gurudev for a special satsang at the iconic amphitheatre. During his visit, he toured the expansive green campus and visited its state-of-the-art gaushala, known for its focus on indigenous breeds, and sustainability.

The meeting carried special significance given The Art of Living’s longstanding humanitarian work in Uttarakhand.

Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) praised the spiritual energy and positive environment of the ashram, describing it as “a source of awakened consciousness”. He said that the confluence of Uttarakhand, the Devbhoomi, and Karnataka, the Tapobhoomi (land of penance), symbolises India’s unified spiritual consciousness. Highlighting the 45-year journey of the Art of Living, he called it an inspiring journey of human upliftment, noting that the organisation is now spreading messages of peace, love, and harmony in more than 180 countries worldwide.

Emphasising service as the core principle of Sanatan culture, Lt Gen Gurmit stated that the Art of Living has transformed service into a mass movement. He appreciated the organisation’s work in areas such as disaster relief, environmental conservation, education, rural development, and youth empowerment.

He further said that yoga and meditation are means to progress from self-awareness to ultimate realisation, and that introspection is more important today than ever before. Calling youth the foundation of nation-building, he urged them to embrace the spirit of “Nation First” and dedicate their knowledge, energy, and resolve to the service of the country.