Govt cracks down on pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has taken a tough stand on the indiscriminate use of pesticides in fruits and vegetables. The department has initiated laboratory testing of samples of fruits and vegetables collected across the state and has written to the Agriculture and Horticulture Department, urging these departments to sensitise the farmers about the harmful effects of excessive pesticide use. In a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture, Commissioner Sachin Kurve pointed out that surveillance campaigns conducted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had confirmed the presence of pesticide residues in food items. The letter stresses that unscientific use of pesticides in agriculture is leading to residues in fruits, vegetables and other food products beyond permissible limits, posing a serious threat to public health. It emphasised the need to organise awareness workshops for the farmers and to educate fruit and vegetable vendors and traders in local markets.

Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Ganesh Kandwal said that acting on the Commissioner’s directions, the department has already collected 95 samples of fruits such as mango, banana, papaya and watermelon from across the state and sent them for laboratory testing. He added that the campaign would continue. With the Char Dham Yatra underway and the tourist season beginning, strict instructions have been issued to curb adulteration and the use of harmful chemicals in food products, keeping public health in mind. All departments have been directed to work together in this regard.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also commented on the importance of coordinated action to protect consumers and ensure that food safety standards are upheld during the pilgrimage and tourist season.