Dhami announces new office in Kumaon as Forest Development Corporation completes 25 years

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation (Uttarakhand Van Vikas Nigam) at his official residence here today. The day marks completion of 25 years for Forest Development Corporation since its establishment. Significantly, he also announced that a new office of the Corporation would be opened in the Kumaon division. He directed that a proposal be brought before the Cabinet for installing bee boxes in forest areas to promote beekeeping, thereby creating employment opportunities. During the programme, children of Corporation employees who had secured more than 75 per cent marks in board examinations were also felicitated.

Dhami asserted that the Corporation is vital not only for the state’s economy but also for its ecology. It undertakes scientific management of forests, sustainable harvesting of forest produce, mining in reserved forest areas, and the operation of eco-tourism, while also supplying certified timber and forest products to government agencies. He emphasised that the Corporation is not confined to economic activities alone but was also engaged in removing dry, dead and uprooted trees to regenerate new forest areas. Through eco-tourism, it is spreading awareness among youth and students about environmental conservation.

The CM also launched the “Himkasth” mobile application and stated that it would facilitate the sale of timber and enable online auction of forest goods. He noted that the Corporation’s modern e-auction system and other online processes have strengthened ease of doing business, reflecting the commitment of the double-engine government. He added that in its 25-year journey the Corporation had achieved significant milestones, including a net profit of Rs 167 crores last year, which demonstrated that clear policy and intent could ensure optimal use of resources and give new direction to development.

Dhami also stressed that dense forests, towering peaks, vast glaciers, sacred rivers and rich biodiversity are the priceless heritage of Uttarakhand. Protecting this natural wealth is not only a responsibility but also a duty towards future generations. He said these treasures are integral to the state’s economic growth as well as its folk culture and traditions. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is moving forward by establishing a balance between economy, ecology and technology, he claimed.

Appealing to pilgrims and tourists, Dhami recalled Modi’s global call for ‘Lifestyle for Environment’, describing it as a mantra to save Mother Earth. He urged visitors to avoid littering during jungle safaris or religious tours, stressing that such small efforts would contribute greatly to environmental protection. He cautioned that while material development has altered lifestyles in recent decades, progress would remain incomplete if nature, environment and forests are neglected. He insisted that everyone must strive to maintain balance between physical development and environmental preservation.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said continuous efforts are being made to conserve forests while harmonising economy and ecology. He noted that forest resources are being linked to livelihoods and that the Corporation had earned Rs 627 crores revenue in the last financial year, with special focus on innovation.

Among those present were Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLAs Savita Kapoor, Mohan Singh Bisht, Suresh Gadia, Pramod Nainwal, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, PCCF Ranjan Kumar Mishra, Secretary C Ravishankar and Managing Director of the Corporation Neena Grewal.