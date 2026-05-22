Path to ‘Viksit Bharat’ passes through ‘Harit Bharat’: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 21 May: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav addressed participants of the Mid-Career Training Programme of the Indian Forest Service, in New Delhi, today. These officers are currently participating in the ongoing MCT training programme at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, and are visiting the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as part of the Line Ministries Module of the same programme.

The event held at the Indira Paryavaran Bhavan, New Delhi also had Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, besides senior officers of the Ministry present.

Minister Yadav stated that the path to ‘Viksit Bharat’ passes through ‘Harit Bharat’ and highlighted India’s growing leadership in global conservation efforts. He emphasised that the responsibility of a forest officer never ends, even after superannuation, as they continue to remain the voice of the voiceless flora and fauna. The Minister also informed the participants that India would host the first-ever International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit in the first week of June, with participation from around 95 countries and international organisations worldwide.

During an interactive question-and-answer session, Yadav discussed a wide range of issues relating to forests, wildlife and climate change. He spoke about Cheetah conservation, Great Indian Bustard conservation through artificial incubation, the role of Tiger reserves in sustaining river systems, and the importance of balancing conservation with development. He also underlined India’s progress in climate change mitigation, achievement of NDC targets ahead of schedule, improvements in forest and wildlife governance systems, and the use of advanced technologies for environmental management.

Union MoS (EFCC) Kirtivardhan Singh, highlighted India’s leadership in global conservation diplomacy and stressed the importance of balancing development with conservation.

Tanmay Kumar, Secretary (EFCC); SK Awasthi, DG (Forests) & Special Secretary (EFCC); and Bharati, Director, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), were also present on the occasion along with senior officers of the Ministry.