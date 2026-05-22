Uttarakhand’s 1st grand Yamuna Ghat near completion at Haripur Kalsi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 May: Haripur Kalsi in Dehradun district is set to become home to Uttarakhand’s first grand Yamuna Ghat, with construction now in its final phase. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to ensure the project is completed by July.

The foundation stone for the ambitious project was laid by the Chief Minister on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami in 2024. Following his announcement to redevelop Haripur Kalsi as a major religious destination, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority was appointed as the nodal agency overseeing the construction work.

Although the sacred Yamuna River originates from Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, the state previously lacked a dedicated and developed riverside ghat where devotees could comfortably take holy baths. The nearly one-kilometre-long ghat being built at Haripur Kalsi will become the first of its kind in the state and is expected to attract thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

Historical records suggest that Haripur Yamuna Ghat was once a prominent pilgrimage site before being destroyed in a devastating flood centuries ago. Reviving this ancient spiritual centre has been one of the key objectives of the state government. The project is being monitored directly by the development authority as one of the Chief Minister’s flagship initiatives.

The Haripur Kalsi region also carries immense historical and religious importance. It is associated with the era of Lord Krishna, the ancient rock edicts of Emperor Ashoka, and the childhood military training of Guru Gobind Singh. Ancient Ashwamedha Yajna sites along the Yamuna riverbank are also preserved under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey authorities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the government is committed to developing Haripur Yamuna Ghat as a major spiritual destination. He said the project has already been included in the government’s development agenda and funds have also been allocated in the upcoming budget. According to him, the ghat will become a major centre of faith for devotees from Jaunsar-Bawar and millions of followers devoted to Lord Krishna and the Yamuna River.

Preparations are also underway to install a 25-foot-tall statue of Goddess Yamuna on a pillar of the old bridge near the ghat. Lok Panchayat Jamuna Teerth Samiti has invited sculptors from Gujarat to work on the project and has sought permission from the district administration. The committee has also received donated land near the ghat for the construction of a large temple complex, with future plans currently under discussion.