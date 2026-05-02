Welham Boys’ School Team excels at 9th District Squash Championships

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: The Welham Boys’ School Squash Team delivered an excellent performance at the 9th District Squash Championships, held at Vantage Hall Residential Girls’ School, here, from 26 to 28 April.

The Welham team secured a total of 19 medals, including 5 Gold, 4 Silver, and 10 Bronze medals. The championship saw participation from eight schools, including The Doon Club, with over 150 players competing across 18 categories.

In the individual category, Lavit Agarwal won a Gold medal in the Boys’ Under-15 category, while Atulit Tripathi clinched two Gold medals in the senior categories (Boys’ Under-19 and Men’s category).

During the prize distribution ceremony, The Principal and Vice Principal of Vantage Hall Residential Girls’ School were present, along with Kaibirich Mirtnjay, Secretary (DDSRA), and Rishi Singh, President (DDSRA).