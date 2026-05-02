DISRC holds Investiture Ceremony 2026–27

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Doon International School Riverside Campus hosted its Investiture Ceremony for the academic session 2026–27 with dignity and grandeur, formally entrusting its students with positions of leadership. The occasion was a powerful reaffirmation of the school’s ethos—where leadership is cultivated through responsibility, discipline, and service.

Present was the Director, Harinder Singh Mann, whose address lent depth and inspiration to the proceedings. Speaking on the occasion, he remarked, “True leadership is not defined by position, but by the ability to influence with integrity and serve with humility.”

The newly elected council, led by Head Boy Aariz Parwez and Head Girl Guraasees Kaur, formally took the oath, pledging to uphold the values and traditions of the institution. They were joined by Vice Heads Aryan Kumar and Shruti Rawal, Sports Captains Amos and Aditi Tyagi, Hostel Captains Swastik Sikri and Sarah, along with an accomplished team representing cultural, editorial, and student welfare domains.

House leadership across Churchill, Gandhi, Lincoln, and Mandela Houses was also instated, ensuring a robust framework of student governance. The ceremonial pinning of badges and presentation of sashes by teachers and mentors added a sense of pride and personal significance to the moment.

Reflecting on the importance of the ceremony, the school leadership shared, “The Investiture Ceremony is a solemn tradition that signifies the passing on of responsibility. It instills in young minds the values of accountability, resilience, and commitment—cornerstones of meaningful leadership.”