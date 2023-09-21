Mountaineer Rohit Bhatt calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 22 Sep: Young mountaineer Rohit Bhatt met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Wednesday.

Bhatt is a young mountaineer from Tehri Garhwal. He became the first mountaineer to create a record by hoisting the 361-foot national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, the third-highest mountain peak in the world and the highest peak in Africa, in January this year. He has also made a world record by hoisting the 101-foot-long Tricolour on Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of the European continent.

He said that he had been selected to climb a peak in South America in October.

Describing young mountaineer Rohit Bhatt as an inspiration for the youth, the Governor congratulated him for conquering the highest peaks of Africa and Europe and hoisting the national flag there. He assured Bhatt of all possible assistance for this campaign.