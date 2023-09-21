Jagra Festival at Mahasu Temple in Hanol proves historic

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Jagra Fair was celebrated with great pomp at Siddha Peeth Mahasu Devta Temple, Hanol. Thousands of devotees performed traditional dances and folk songs, earning virtue by obtaining darshan of Mahasu Devta. A unique glimpse of the folk culture of Jaunsar Bawar was seen at the fair organized during this period. Thousands of devotees performed night vigil in Hanol Temple and performed folk dances to please the Deity. After the royal bath of the Deity, the Idols were installed back in the sanctum sanctorum to the playing of musical instruments.

Thousands of devotees come to Jangra every year to worship at the Hanol Temple, the main pilgrimage site of Jaunsar Babar. In view of this, at the initiative of State Tourism, Culture and Endowments Minister Satpal Maharaj, the government had also declared a one-day holiday on 18 September in all government, non-government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 in the development blocks Kalsi, Chakrata, Purola and Mori areas.

For the convenience of the devotees coming from the border state of Himachal on the occasion for darshan at the Mahasu Temple, the Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister of Himachal discussed the matter with Maharaj. Later, arrangements were made to operate buses from Shimla and Rodu to Hanol Jangra.

Apart from this, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation also started transportation from Haridwar at 7:30 a.m. for the movement of a large number of devotees coming from the border state of Himachal on 18 and 19 September. Apart from this, arrangements were made to operate buses from Shimla to Hanol, Nairwa-Atal-Hanol, Dehradun-Vikas Nagar-Damta-Barkot-Purola-Mori-Hanol and Uttarkashi to Hanol.