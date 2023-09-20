Mrs India Planet 2023 finalist Samiksha undertakes social activism

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Mrs India Planet finalist Dr Samiksha Singh hails from Dehradun. As she prepares for the final of the Pageant Mrs India Planet to be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta in Delhi, she has chosen to dedicate herself to a life with a purpose, describing herself as a Diva with a Purpose.

Dr Samiksha Singh holds a PhD degree in Human resources and is currently working with UPES as an Assistant Manager. At the beauty pageant, she will be representing Dehradun and Uttarakhand. She feels that such beauty pageants inspire the participants to dream and attempt to fulfil their passion and dreams. They also help the participants by transforming their lives positively and make the women feel empowered and stronger, who can lead their lives on their terms. She is grateful to the team of Mrs India Planet 2023 pageant for the transformation that she has experienced in her life.

Samiksha Singh is also a dedicated social activist and has been participating in several campaigns aimed at environmental protection. She is thankful to Preeti Vashisht Joshi, the founder of Mrs India Planet, for initiating her into such campaigns with a social cause. Such campaigns include specific campaigns such as solid waste management, which is aimed at making children aware of the need to reduce the use of and to recycle plastic bottles. Other campaigns include tree plantation and sanitation and vermi-composting.

Samiksha states that vermi-composting campaign is being carried out in localities and in the parks by turning kitchen waste into nutrient rich compost. Plantation and sanitation drives are being carried out in school campuses, parks, roadside avenues and in neighbourhood colonies. She is also working to get in touch with orphan children in places such as the Orphanage in Paunda village and attempting to bring smiles on the faces of these underprivileged children.