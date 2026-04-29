Mussoorie Hospital now well-stocked with Rabies Injections

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 28 Apr: A long-standing issue at Mussoorie’s Sub-District Hospital has finally been resolved. The hospital now has an adequate supply of rabies injections available, bringing significant relief to both local residents and tourists. Providing details on the matter, Dr Khajan Singh Chauhan, the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the Sub-District Hospital, stated that patients had been facing considerable difficulties recently due to a shortage of these injections. However, thanks to departmental efforts and government support, a sufficient quantity of rabies injections has now been made available.

Taking this matter up seriously, Ramesh Khanduri—the health representative for local MLA and Minister Ganesh Joshi—had presented the issue before him. Following this, swift action was taken to ensure the supply of injections to the hospital. Health representative Ramesh Khanduri noted that incidents of bites by stray dogs and other animals were on the rise in Mussoorie, creating anxiety among the public regarding the inability to access timely medical treatment. Now that the injections are available, patients will be able to receive immediate treatment.

As Mussoorie is a major tourist destination, it attracts a large number of visitors daily; consequently, the availability of rabies injections was absolutely essential. With the hospital now maintaining an adequate stock, relief will be extended not only to local residents but also to tourists. Ramesh Khanduri expressed his gratitude to Minister Ganesh Joshi and the hospital administration—particularly Dr Khajan Singh Chauhan—for resolving this issue.