Mussoorie’s Abhishek Sonkar appointed Director of 125th US Amateur Golf Championship

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 5 Mar: In a remarkable achievement that has put the small hill station of Mussoorie on the global golfing map, Abhishek Sonkar has been appointed as the Director of the 125th US Amateur Championship 2025 at the prestigious Olympic Club in San Francisco. This appointment marks a significant milestone, as Sonkar is the first Indian to hold such a high-profile position in the world of golf.

The US Amateur Championship, recognised as one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in the sport, has a rich history dating back to 1895. It serves as a proving ground for the best amateur golfers, and Sonkar’s appointment underscores his exceptional leadership and dedication to the sport.

Sonkar, who currently serves as the Senior Director of Club Operations at the Olympic Club, has an impressive track record in club management and operations. With over a decade of experience in the hospitality and golf sectors, he has successfully led transformative initiatives that have elevated member experiences and operational excellence. His previous role as General Manager at the Amarillo Club in Texas saw him turn a struggling establishment into a thriving community hub, gaining recognition from local media.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Director of the 125th US Amateur Championship,” said Sonkar. “It’s a privilege to represent not only my club but also the growing golfing community.”

Sonkar’s journey from Mussoorie to the Olympic Club is an inspiration to many. He has consistently showcased his commitment to innovation in the hospitality sector. His leadership has been marked by an intrinsic understanding of the nuanced needs of club governance and membership dynamics

This prestigious appointment is not just a personal achievement for Sonkar, but also a significant moment for Indian golf as it reflects the increasing recognition and opportunities for talented individuals in the sport. As the Director of the US Amateur Tournament, Sonkar will oversee the championship’s operations and collaborate with the United States Golf Association (USGA).

Abhishek is a member of the PGA of America, a highly esteemed and prestigious organisation. He is also a Certified Club Manager of the CMAA, a designation that requires 6-7 years of training.

As preparations for the 125th US Amateur Championship begins, all eyes will be on Abhishek.