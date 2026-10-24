Mussoorie’s Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary School secures 5th national rank

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 22 Oct: The prestigious Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary School, located in Mussoorie has achieved another significant milestone in the field of education, bringing laurels to the city. In the rankings released by ‘EducationWorld’, the school has secured the 5th position nationwide and the 3rd position within the state of Uttarakhand. This achievement has brought great joy to the school management, teachers, students, and parents alike. This recognition not only strengthens the school’s academic standing but also further elevates Mussoorie’s established reputation as a hub for quality education.

This achievement, announced on October 22, is a testament to the school’s commitment to academic excellence, the holistic development of its students, and the cultivation of an optimal learning environment. Administrative Officer Sunil Bakshi accepted the honour on behalf of the school at an event held in Delhi. According to the school management, this success is the result of the guidance provided by the management, the hard work of the principal and teaching staff, and the talent and dedication of the students. The true purpose of education extends beyond merely securing high marks in examinations; it encompasses the development of self-confidence, discipline, creativity, and a positive outlook toward life in every student. Guided by this philosophy, the school has consistently prioritized quality education and the comprehensive growth of its students. This accomplishment is viewed not as the success of any single individual, but as the outcome of the collective efforts of the entire academic community—from the management and teaching staff to the support staff, students, and parents. Being recognized in the ‘EducationWorld’ rankings serves as a great morale booster for the school and will inspire further enhancements in the quality of education in the future. The school community has expressed its gratitude to the management, principal, teachers, students, parents, and all those who contributed to this achievement. The school states that this recognition reinforces its commitment to maintaining academic excellence, setting new goals, and providing better opportunities for its students.