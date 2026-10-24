École Globale crowned India’s No. 1 Girls’ Boarding School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: École Globale International Girls School, Dehradun, has achieved a remarkable milestone, securing the number one position in India and number one in Uttarakhand in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2026–27 under the Girls’ Boarding School category.

The school management asserts that this recognition is a testament to École Globale’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, holistic development and educational leadership.

The Education World India School Rankings is one of the country’s most comprehensive school rankings surveys, based on field interviews with more than 18,000 knowledgeable stakeholders in school education nationwide. Being recognised at the very top of the Girls Boarding School category is therefore a moment of immense pride for the entire École community.

The achievement belongs to the students, faculty, leadership, parents, alumnae and staff who collectively contribute to the school’s vibrant culture of learning and excellence, the management claimed. It added that this milestone is both a celebration of the school’s journey and an inspiration for the many achievements still to come.