Minister Joshi honours meritorious students with Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Awards

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi attended the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Educational Excellence Awards-2026 ceremony held at Government Inter College, Kishanpur, today as the Chief Guest. On the occasion, he honoured principals and meritorious students from Government Inter College, Kishanpur, and various other government schools in Dehradun district for their outstanding performance in the High School and Intermediate Board Examinations.

During the programme, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi expressed happiness over the selection of students from Government Inter College, Kishanpur, for the national-level hockey competition. Congratulating the school management and extending his best wishes, he also provided sports equipment to the students. He said that the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Educational Excellence Awards Scheme is a living embodiment of the spirit of Antyodaya, which aims to uplift the most disadvantaged sections of society. The scheme encourages talented students from rural and remote areas and recognises their achievements.

He emphasised that providing every child with equal opportunities to progress through education is a priority of the government. He also provided hockey kits and other sports equipment to the school through the MLA Local Area Development Fund to encourage students’ participation in sports.

Congratulating the award recipients, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the award was not merely a medal or certificate, but a recognition of the students’ hard work, discipline and determination. He noted that the achievements of students from Government Inter College, Kishanpur, and their selection for national-level hockey reflected the success of the institution’s academic and sporting activities. He added that when government school students achieve such distinctions, it further strengthens confidence in the contribution of teachers towards nation-building.

Cabinet Minister Joshi said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country in the field of education. He stated that the government’s objective is not limited to increasing literacy rates; it also aims to provide students with quality education that enhances their employability. Today, students from government schools are showcasing their talent in education, sports, science, technology and various other fields.

Minister Ganesh Joshi further stated that the government is continuously working to provide scholarships and other necessary assistance to meritorious students so that no child’s education is disrupted due to financial constraints. He said that today’s students must play a significant role in building a developed India by 2047 and realising the vision of a leading Uttarakhand through their talent, hard work and determination.

He urged the students not to consider their achievements the final destination, but rather a source of inspiration to move forward. He encouraged them to set ambitious goals in life and work consistently towards achieving them.

Among those present on the occasion were Vinay Goyal, Assembly Constituency In-charge; Manjeet, Chairman of the Dehradun District Cooperative Bank; Pradeep Rawat, Mandal President; the Chief Education Officer, Dehradun; T S Negi, Principal of the school; former councillor Sanjay Nautiyal; Sameer Dobhal; members of the school management, teachers and students.