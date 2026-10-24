State Cabinet approves Supplementary Budget, other key proposals

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: The Uttarakhand state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a crucial meeting today, at the State Secretariat in Dehradun. Coming ahead of the upcoming Gairsain Assembly session scheduled to begin on 27 October, the cabinet finalised important financial and legislative agendas, approving around 26 key proposals.

Among the key highlights of the Cabinet decisions was approval of the Supplementary Budget. The budget amounts to approximately Rs 7,412 crore. This will be officially tabled during the upcoming Gairsain Assembly session.

The approved proposals target development and reform across several priority sectors, including tourism, education, public works, forestry, and urban development. The cabinet cleared provisions aimed at benefitting government employees, statehood activists and women empowerment initiatives.

Following the meeting, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli briefed the media to detail the specific departmental proposals that received the cabinet’s official nod.