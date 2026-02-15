Nadda calls for stronger Govt–Organisation coordination

BJP Core Committee meeting held

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Feb: BJP State Core Committee meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of BJP state president and MP Mahendra Bhatt and in the presence of Union Health Minister and former National Party president and Jagat Prakash Nadda . Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and top party leaders and functionaries were also present at the meeting while the BJP leader in charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam was conspicuous by his absence. Usually, all the former CMs from the party are also invited to the meetings of the party’s core committee, but today, former CMs Vijay Bahuguna and Tirath Singh Rawat were not present. The meeting is being considered important as the party leaders discussed agenda for the upcoming 2027 assembly polls in the state

At the meeting. Nadda laid emphasis on strengthening coordination between the Government and party workers. He also praised the Dhami Government for development achievements in the State and underlined that improved synergy between the organisation and the Government has contributed to these accomplishments. The meeting also focused on three key points and provided strategic guidance with regard to victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Later, briefing the media about the meeting, Mahendra Bhatt stated that a detailed and review-oriented discussion was held before Nadda regarding organisational programmes and the works of the Government . He said that while commending both the State organisation and the Government , Nadda called upon all leaders and workers to brace themselves for the 2027 elections. He also provided strategic direction on how the party must work in unity to secure an even bigger mandate in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Bhatt further shared that the meeting primarily deliberated upon three major aspects, including on strengthening the coordination between the Government and the organisation to ensure that achievements reach every household. He stated that this process would be launched with an organisational meeting alongside the Chief Minister on 17 February, in which State office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and co-in-charges will also participate. In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, conferences of booth-level workers and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will soon be organised at the Mandal level. The party’s objective is to strengthen all booths, particularly those where it faced defeat in the previous elections, and to reverse those outcomes. On 23 March, marking three years of the BJP Government in the State, the party will organise a massive rally with an expected gathering of 1.5 to 2.0 lakh people, for which time will be sought from the Prime Minister or the Union Home Minister.

Similarly, from comin Tuesday (February 17), the party will launch a State-wide training mega campaign beginning with a State-level workshop, followed by workshops at the Mandal and district levels.

Bhatt added that the Core Committee also conducted a comprehensive review of various organisational programmes, including 11 Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor from Sankalp to Siddhi; Yoga Day; Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam; Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Memorial Day; 50 Years of the Black Chapter of Emergency; Tiranga Yatra; Partition Horrors Remembrance Day; Seva Pakhwada; Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan; Next Gen GST Reform; State Organisational Workshop; Sardar Patel @ 150 Unity March; Vande Mataram @ 150 Years; Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar; Atal Smriti Year 2025; Veer Bal Diwas; VB-G RAM G; and the Budget Publicity Campaign.

The meeting, chaired by the State president, was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister Ajay Tamta, former Chief Minister and MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Garhwal MP and National Media In-charge Anil Baluni, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Rajya Sabha MPs Naresh Bansal and Kalpana Saini, State General Secretary ( Organisation ) Ajay Kumar, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat, and former State president Madan Kaushik.

At the programme venue in Jolly Grant, State General Secretaries Kundan Parihar, Deepti Rawat and Tarun Bansal, State Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan, Co-Media In-charge Rajendra Negi, Rishikesh District president Rajendra Tadiyal and a large number of senior office-bearers and party workers were also present.