Nainital DDA cracks down on illegal constructions on smaller plots

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 24 Nov: The Nainital District Development Authority (DDA) has intensified its action against illegal construction and the unauthorised purchase of small land parcels across the district. Secretary, DDA, Vijay Nath Shukla, stated that, acting on government directives, an extensive inspection of plots measuring less than 100 square yards has been carried out over the past year in various parts of Nainital district as part of a wider survey campaign to verify transactions conducted on stamp papers for such plots.

Shukla said the campaign involved a detailed survey of over one thousand houses and, after the findings revealed multiple irregularities, the Authority initiated proceedings under the law. He confirmed that notices have been issued to 600 persons and that legal action has already been taken against many of them as per the regulations. It may be recalled that the campaign has been initially conducted in the four important regions of the district, namely Nainital, Bhowali, Haldwani and Ramnagar. The authorities claim that continuous complaints were being received regarding rapid and unregulated construction on small plots in these regions. It may be recalled that the government has clearly directed that the sale and purchase of plots measuring less than 100 square yards merely on stamp papers without due registration of the sale deeds with the Registrar’s Office is invalid, and construction on such plots is considered illegal.

Around 600 people have been served notices and several have already faced action. Shukla emphasised that the government’s directives leave no ambiguity on the illegality of transactions involving plots smaller than 100 square yards and the construction undertaken on them and added that the Nainital DDA’s campaign aims to curb the widespread irregularities in these areas.

The Authority has also issued a warning to the public, stating that buyers may incur substantial financial losses if they purchase land without an approved map, without due valid registration, or outside the regulatory framework. In many such cases, structures would have to be demolished. The public has therefore been advised to acquaint themselves with the relevant regulations and ensure that any future transactions comply with the lawful process.

Shukla further stated that the campaign will be intensified in the coming days to curb the mushrooming of illegal colonies in both urban and rural parts of the district. The DDA will continue its action in coordination with the District Administration, the Tehsildar’s office and the Revenue Department. The Authority maintains that this drive is not only aimed at controlling irregular construction but also at ensuring planned and systematic development and a safe and orderly residential environment in the region.