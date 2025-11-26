Doon University connects with Semiconductor Industry

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Nov: Doon University has started establishing connect with the semiconductor industry. Under this initiative, Dr R Gopichandran (Director, Research & Development of a multinational USA based company, Applied Materials) visited Doon University and had a dialogue with the students and faculty members of Department of Physics in an interactive session on Physics and Semiconductor Industry.

Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal said that the Semiconductor Industry is growing very rapidly, and the Prime Minister has a very clear vision and goal for this industry. This industry will provide employment opportunities to millions of students in the next 10 years. She clarified that applied materials is a multinational company. It has more than 5000 employees in India.

Dr R Gopichandran said that Doon University has young faculty members and meritorious students. He shared insights into the latest advancements in semiconductor materials, process integration, and the evolving skillset required for the industry. He emphasised the importance of collaborative research, noting, “Partnerships between academia and industry are essential to translate breakthrough science into scalable technologies that power the future.” He also expressed his intention to contribute to joint research activities, innovative teaching initiatives and curriculum-revamping of Department of Physics.

Convenor of the session on Industry-Academia Dialogue, Dr Himani Sharma (Head, Department of Physics) said, “This dialogue reaffirmed our commitment to bridging the gap between theoretical physics and real‑world applications. We look forward to strengthening ties with Applied Materials and creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation.”

She also clarified that the event underscores Doon University’s ongoing efforts to foster industry collaboration and enhance research capabilities in emerging fields such as microelectronics and advanced materials.

A lively Q&A followed, during which participants explored opportunities for joint research projects, internships, and faculty exchanges. The dialogue concluded with a tour of the university’s campus and R&F facilities.