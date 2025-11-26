U’khand Pavilion draws global filmmakers at Waves Film Bazaar 2025 in Goa

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Goa, 24 Nov: The Uttarakhand Pavilion emerged as a major attraction at the Waves Film Bazaar 2025, held alongside the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa from 20 to 24 November. Pavilions from various Indian states and several countries had been set up at the event, drawing film professionals, producers, and directors from across India and abroad.

Joint Chief Executive Officer and Nodal Officer of the Uttarakhand Film Development Council, Dr Nitin Upadhyay said that the state actively participated in the film bazaar to showcase its cinematic potential. He added that filmmakers and directors from different regions of India as well as overseas visited the pavilion to learn about Uttarakhand’s comprehensive film policy. Producers from Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi cinema also expressed strong interest in shooting their films in Uttarakhand, lauding the policy and facilities offered by the state government. Several international filmmakers also expressed willingness to undertake projects in the state, drawn by its scenic diversity and supportive environment.

Information about the world-famous Nanda Devi Rajjat Yatra, scheduled for 2026, was also shared at the bazaar, which attracted the attention of foreign filmmakers eager to produce documentaries on the spiritual event. Dr Upadhyay claimed that the growing global recognition of Uttarakhand’s film policy reflected the vision and guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

During the event, Australian filmmaker Suveen Graham announced plans to visit Uttarakhand in February to explore potential shooting locations. Representatives from Film Art, Hong Kong, Finland Vega, Russia, State Cinema Centre from Kyrgyzstan, Jetro from Japan, New Zealand Film Commission, and Zero Gravity Pictures also engaged with the exhibition and studied the details of the state’s policy.

International filmmaker and CEO of Bombay Berlin Film Productions, Arfi Lamba, praised the policy, stating that since his company collaborates with filmmakers worldwide, he would make efforts to bring foreign productions to Uttarakhand.

Director, Films, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, also visited the Uttarakhand Pavilion along with his team and commended the initiatives undertaken by the state government to promote film production.