Car plunges off road in Mussoorie, driver injured

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 Nov: A taxi suddenly went out of control here, today, and plunged from an elevated road onto the lower road, a short distance from the Picture Palace bus stand. Upon hearing the loud bang, bystanders rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police. The incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. The white Maruti Swift car (UK07 TB 4592) suddenly went out of control near the Palm Aryan Hotel, just before the Solitaire Hotel. The vehicle was severely damaged after the fall, but fortunately, a major tragedy was averted.



Upon receiving information about the accident, Mussoorie police and Cheetah Mobile units arrived at the scene. Earlier, locals provided immediate assistance, pulling the driver out of the car and transporting him to the Sub-District Hospital, Mussoorie. According to hospital sources, the driver is in stable condition and is receiving treatment. Mussoorie police reported that the injured youth is Rajveer Singh (20 years old), son of Narayan Singh Panwar, a resident of village Bicchu, Thana Thatyud. According to the youth, the car suddenly skidded at a turn, and he lost control. Doctors reported that Rajveer suffered a minor cut on his tongue, a bruise on his waist, and abrasions on his body. His condition is stable and he is reported to be out of danger. Police informed the youth’s brother, who has left for Mussoorie. The Cheetah Mobile Unit and Mussoorie Kotwali police inspected the scene and began the process of removing the car. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined to determine the exact cause of the accident. Locals say that such accidents are becoming more frequent in Mussoorie due to the ever-increasing traffic and narrow curves. Residents have demanded that the administration strengthen safety barriers at curves and increase warning signs.