Love for nation, morality, & strong sense of duty are greatest tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur: Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Nov: On the occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Remembrance Day of ‘Hind Ki Chadar’ Guru Tegh Bahadur, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated on Monday in the two-day national seminar held at Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Haridwar.

Paying floral tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur and reverently bowing to the Guru tradition, the Governor said that the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur conveys the eternal message that laying down everything cheerfully for the protection of Bharat Mata is the truest form of religion, duty, and national commitment.

The Governor added that the Sikh Guru tradition elevated the ideals of dharma, society, and nationalism. The Gurus taught that the highest identity of a human being is the religion of humanity. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice teaches us that even when faced with grave crisis or life-and-death situations, one must never forget one’s national duty and responsibility towards society. “His martyrdom was not only for the protection of religion but also for safeguarding freedom, human rights, dignity, and the soul of the nation,” he said.

The Governor highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India have honoured the Guru tradition and the sacrifices of the Gurus. Declaring 26 December as Veer Bal Diwas is a historic decision that has eternally engraved the unmatched sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh in the national consciousness.

He further said that, at a time when ideological conflicts are rising globally, when forces that divide society are becoming active, and when attempts are made to challenge the unity and integrity of the nation, the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur inspire us to place the nation above everything. “The essence of his life is that above the individual stands the family, above the family stands society, and above society stands the nation. Unless we internalise this hierarchy, the dream of a developed India will remain distant,” he stated.

The Governor described Guru Hargobind Sahib’s doctrine of Miri-Piri as the foundation of nationalism—offering the world a unique path where a person is saintly within and courageous without. He added that Guru Gobind Singh, through the creation of the Khalsa, beautifully united bravery with spirituality and national duty with service to humanity.

On this occasion, a book, titled ‘Sisu Dia Paru Siraru Na Dia – Dharm Rakshak Guru Tegh Bahadur’, was also released.

The Governor administered a resolute pledge that the soul of India—truth, service, equality, and national duty—will never be allowed to weaken. “We shall build an India that is powerful, sensitive, modern, and spiritual,” he affirmed.

The event was attended by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Head of Parmarth Niketan; Narenderjit Singh Bindra, President, Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Committee; Deepak Kumar Gairola, Secretary, Sanskrit Education, Government of Uttarakhand; State Minister Shyamveer Saini; Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri, Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University; Prof Sanjay Kumar, Principal, Government College, Satpuli; Prof Daljeet Singh, Dr Sarvesh Ojha, Dr Prakash Chandra, and other dignitaries.