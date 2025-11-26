Dhami offers prayers at Shiva Temple in Lakha Mandal, assures rapid development

Garhwal Post Bureau

Chakrata (Dehradun), 24 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today visited the ancient Shiva Temple at Lakh Mandal in Chakrata Block of Dehradun district. He was accorded a grand welcome by local residents and party workers. The CM performed puja and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and happiness of the people of Uttarakhand at the Shiva temple there.

During the programme, Gita Ram Gaur submitted a 16-point demand charter to the CM in respect of various local issues. Dhami assured that all the demands would be examined seriously and positive action would be taken. Addressing a large public gathering on the occasion, Dhami asserted that the state government is taking historic and decisive steps under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that Uttarakhand has implemented the strictest anti-copying law in the country and reminded the gathering that more than 26,000 youth have been selected for government jobs with complete transparency and honesty in the last four and a half years. He stressed that these jobs have been given purely on the basis of merit and talent. He further reminded that the government has imposed a strict ban on activities such as land jihad, thook jihad, love jihad and forced religious conversion, reiterating that the state government is committed to protecting Uttarakhand’s demography and cultural values.

The CM further underlined that just as the magnificent temple of Lord Ram has been established in Ayodhya after 500 years and the Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain has been completed, extensive work is also underway for cultural reawakening in Uttarakhand. He announced that a special master plan worth Rs 120 crores is being prepared for the famous Hanol Temple in the region, under which this spiritual and historical site will be conserved and developed.

Dhami also observed that the affection and welcome shown by the people of Lakh Mandal is deeply moving for him. He extended his gratitude to the public and affirmed that the state government remains firmly committed to the overall development of Uttarakhand.

MLA Durgeshwar Lal, local representatives, party workers, and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.