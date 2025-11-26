Over 65 illegal structures demolished on UJVNL land in Vikasnagar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Vikasnagar (Dehradun), 24 Nov: Action against illegal encroachment on Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) land along the Shakti Canal banks in Dhakrani and Dhalipur, Vikasnagar, continued for the second day today. The drive, which began yesterday, resulted in demolition of approximately 65 illegal encroachments today and the drive was continuing even as this report was filed. The drive led by the district and block level administrative team was carried out today under heavy police presence.

During the anti-encroachment drive, six JCB machines were deployed to systematically raze residential and non-residential buildings. Residents, after failing in their attempts to save their homes, were seen gathering their belongings and moving in with acquaintances. It may be recalled that a similar large-scale operation was conducted in 2023 on illegal settlements built on UJVNL land along the Shakti Canal, during which around 300 permanent structures were demolished and the land vacated. This time, approximately 111 encroachments have been identified, and the administration has faced some resistance from the public during the drive. In Dhakrani village, the administrative team continues to demolish illegal encroachments in the presence of a heavy police force.

Vikasnagar SDM Vinod Kumar stated that the operation to remove illegal encroachments on UJVNL land was initiated by the corporation yesterday. He explained that approximately 10 hectares of land is to be cleared of encroachment, with 111 structures present on this land. Many local residents protested, citing old records and measurement documents. Five joint teams from the Administration and UJVNL are inspecting these records, which has helped to calm the resistance. The SDM affirmed that the action will continue and reiterated that all structures on UJVNL land, whether residential or otherwise, were constructed illegally.