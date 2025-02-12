National Games: Medals rain for Uttarakhand 

By Mohammad Suhail Abbasi

DEHRADUN, 11 Feb: Prabhat Kumar of Uttarakhand won the gold medal in the Kayaking 1000 m category held at the Tehri Dam Lake as part the 38th National Games. The Army has won the gold medal in the 1000 m canoe event.

With the excellent performance in the National Games, medals are pouring for Uttarakhand. The state got more than 10 medals including two gold medals, today, due to which the number of its medals has increased to more than 80.

Ankit Dhyani won the gold medal in the 3000 m race and Siddharth Rawat in pairs. While Prakhar, Sahil Malik, Anu Kumar and Praveen won the silver medal in the 400 m relay race. Bhagirathi Rawat, Aarna Chauhan and Shraddha Joshi won the silver medal in the modern pentathlon team event. Pradeep Rawat won the silver medal in the Judo men’s 73 kg category.

Congratulating the state team, Olympic player Neeraj Chopra’s coach Naseem Ahmed said that he hopes that the players of the state will continue to bring glory to the country in the same way in the future. He said that it was a very good decision of the government to create such excellent sportss infrastructure in the state.