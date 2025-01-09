Natural Disasters in Uttarakhand Himalayas

By Dr AK Srivastava

The Himalayan Region has always been disaster prone because of its unstable and fragile geographical structure; landslides, earthquakes, avalanches, cloud bursts, forest fires and flash floods have always made, both, human and animal life challenging and troublesome. Some of these disasters are natural but many of them are manmade. The mountains in the Himalayan range are neo-tectonic. It means they are still living and changing as they are experiencing churning seismic activity underneath them.

Several significant religious shrines like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib are situated in this area. Besides this, many important rivers also originate from these beautiful and marvellous regions. The Himalayan Mountains have always fascinated thousands of tourists from all over the world because of their beauty and religious importance. In the last fifty years the influx of tourists has increased many times because of modern means of transportation and increasing affluence in society. It is estimated that more than 20 million tourists come to this region every year. As the number of tourists is increasing fast, other facilities like hotels, restaurants, stay homes, markets and roaring traffic day and night have played havoc. It is really difficult for the mountains to sustain and bear the burden of an increasing population.

As stated earlier, the avarice of human beings and over ambitious projects of government are endangering the existence of these lovely mountains. Indiscriminate constructions, new networks of roads and underground tunnels, mega hydropower projects and haphazard deforestation, etc., are behind the occurring disasters.

Uttarakhand has always been earthquake-prone. It is an activity of nature that cannot be predicted and takes place all of a sudden. The Indian sub-continent collided with Eurasia long time ago and huge Himalayan Mountains were created. The fragile and unstable structure of these mountains is responsible for earthquakes of different frequencies. When the plates beneath the earth move, it creates massive energy which needs an outlet. This energy comes to the surface of the earth and causes earthquakes. Moreover, the increasing human population and its indiscreet and unplanned constructions keep putting enormous pressures on the surface. All this makes the underneath plates push or collide with each other. Earthquakes combined with heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and other natural calamities lead to massive losses of property and livestock. Recently, we experienced two major earthquakes in 1991 in Uttarkashi and 1999 in Chamoli. People of Uttarakhand suffered great loss of wealth and life.

Heavy rainfall, deforestation, indiscriminate construction and many other such activities make the mountains more fragile. Moreover, internal unrest or pressure keeps building due to many geographical factors. All this causes landslides of various sizes and intensity. Consequently, the roads are blocked, houses are destroyed, and many people are buried in the movement of debris. In 1998, 380 people were buried in Uttarkashi. Many landslides keep occurring from time to time. In 2013, the Kedarnath disaster will always be remembered in the history of our nation as one of the most damaging natural calamities. Recently, the Joshimath incident made thousands of people homeless as cracks appeared dangerously on mountains, roads and buildings.

Global warming, rising temperatures and human carelessness, etc., are behind increasing instances of forest fires in Uttarakhand. Deforestation also causes forest fires as the landscapes become very hot in summer due to direct sun and slight carelessness results in a big forest fire. In Uttarakhand, many trees in the forests are highly inflammable. Forest fire causes huge financial losses as wood is becoming a very valuable commodity. It takes years to grow a full-sized tree. One fire may destroy hundreds of hectares of forest and cause enormous financial loss of forest wealth. Many species of reptiles, butterflies and animals have become extinct in frequent forest fires.

It is a dangerous natural phenomenon when a very heavy downpour is seen in a limited time in a specific space. It causes sudden overflow of excessive water resulting in floods, landslides and overflow of mud on sloppy mountains. It is often accompanied by a storm that damages both natural vegetation and human property. In Uttarakhand, such cloudbursts are experienced frequently. Since the majority of houses are made on mountain sides, it causes colossal damage of human wealth, livelihood and life.

Flash floods are caused by very heavy and continuous rains and the melting of glaciers. We know that Uttarakhand is the origin of many rivers. These rivers are full and start overflowing in monsoon seasons. Sudden cracks in big dams and outbursts of glacier lakes leave no option for both human beings and animals.

We have discussed different types of natural calamities in the hill region of Uttarakhand so far. Now we should discuss the options to save natural wealth, human and animal lives from such calamities. In fact, human power is very limited as compared to the divine force of nature. But there should be a massive pre-disaster planning by the government and public living in danger-prone areas. Modern means developed by IIRS and ISRO should come up with long-time projects which can reduce the wrath of nature swallowing human lives and causing enormous losses. Construction activities should be monitored by the government and any violation of laws needs to be punished with severe consequences.

Metrological department with appropriate forecast of impending heavy rainfall, cloud bursts and flash flood can help the governments and public take suitable and timely measures.

Regular afforestation drives by the government agencies, students and volunteers will do a lot good to the situation. Similarly, mindless deforestation has to stop, and every citizen has a pertinent role to play. The young generation has to take the initiative in this gigantic task. Trained and skilled fire fighters always do commendable jobs in saving natural forests. Hence, the government may consider employing them in larger number. Constant vigil by experienced and skilled forest guards would save trees from poachers.

New policies should be tailored regarding the construction of dams, roads, tunnels, and ropeways.

Disaster and development go hand in hand. Hence, every citizen has a role to play in this mammoth job. Money received from the government for various projects should be judiciously and honestly used in the correct direction. All scientists, government officers and volunteers need to work round the year. Action taken at the eleventh hour has limited impact on disaster management. Units of Army, Air Force and Navy along with trained and skilled staff can do wonders at the time of such a catastrophe. Human avarice has no place in Devbhoomi.

“There is enough in the world for man’s need but not for man’s greed.” – Mohandas K Gandhi

“Each of us as human beings has a responsibility to reach out to help our brothers and sisters affected by disasters.” – Anonymous

(Dr AK Srivastava is Principal, DAV Inter College, Dehradun.)