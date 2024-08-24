Needless controversy created over cruise issue in Tehri Lake: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj today claimed that a needless controversy was being created over the operation of cruise boats in Tehri Dam. He reminded that the Tehri Special Area Tourism Development Authority had sought applications for operating cruise boats in the Tehri Dam reservoir. In all, 25 people applied and after investigation, 6 people qualified for applying. Incidentally, his son Suyash Rawat was among those who qualified.

Maharaj claimed that total transparency was adopted in the process. However, despite this, an attempt was made to create unnecessary controversy over the issue. Maharaj asserted that if there is any objection to his son applying for operation of cruise boats, then he will urge his son to withdraw his application.

Maharaj said that that Tehri Special Area Tourism Development Authority had openly sought applications for operating cruise boats in the Tehri Dam reservoir. In which complete transparency was adopted. A total of 25 people had submitted applications for operating the cruise board, out of which 6 people qualified. Suyash Rawat is among those who qualified. Those who are creating controversy should know that it was just an application. No one had received any approval or order to operate cruise boats. Some political people have made a so-called attempt to spread confusion by calling it a tender. The government was not supposed to spend any money in this process and the total investment was to be made by the interested parties only.

Maharaj claimed that his son wanted to invest in Uttarakhand and provide employment to the people here. But some people created an unnecessary controversy about it. He added that his political life has always been spotless. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his source of inspiration today. He has taught everyone to live like a lotus and to remain clean and maintain integrity in politics. He would now request his son to withdraw his application so that no one gets a chance to create unnecessary controversy.