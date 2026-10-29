NEP 2020 Orientation & Sensitisation Prog launched by HNBGU

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar Garhwal, 28 Oct: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 Orientation and Sensitization Programme was jointly inaugurated by the UGC-Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (UGC-MMTTC) of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar Garhwal, and the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) on Tuesday. This Faculty Development Programme aims to familiarize educators and researchers with the key provisions, objectives, and effective implementation strategies of the National Education Policy. A total of 96 participants from various institutions took part in the program.

Present at the inaugural session was Prof. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies; Prof. Devendra Singh Negi, Senior Professor and Director of UGC-MMTTC at HNB Garhwal University; Prof. Nandini Srivastava, Dean of CPD; Dr. Somesh Thapliyal and Dr. Amarjeet Singh Parihar from UGC-MMTTC; Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Director and Programme Coordinator from Manav Rachna University; and Prof. Priyanka Singh, Course Coordinator.

The programme commenced with the welcoming of guests and the Saraswati Vandana. Following this, Prof. Priyanka Singh shed light on the objectives, framework, and expected outcomes of the programme.

In his welcoming address, Prof. Devendra Singh Negi stated that the National Education Policy 2020 is a significant step toward making the Indian higher education system more multi-dimensional, skill-based, student-centric, and employment-oriented. He noted that the primary objective of UGC-MMTTC is to develop the academic efficiency and professional capacities of educators so that they can effectively implement the spirit of the new education policy in their classrooms.

Prof. Sanjay Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor of MRIIRS, underscored the importance of multidisciplinary education, student-centric teaching, and outcome-based learning in his address. He urged the participants to actively engage in the programme and incorporate novel pedagogical approaches into their teaching and research pursuits.

Dr. Somesh Thapliyal of UGC-MMTTC briefed the participants on the schedule, attendance, evaluation, feedback, and certification guidelines of the programme. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Sanjay Kumar.

During the first technical session, Prof. Kumar Suresh, an expert from the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, shared his insights on the relevance of skill education in the context of NEP 2020.

He stated that over the past three to four years, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued numerous guidelines for the implementation of the National Education Policy. One of the primary objectives of these guidelines is to integrate skill education into mainstream higher education. He noted that traditionally, vocational education, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and general higher education have been viewed as separate streams, which resulted in skill-based education not receiving its due importance.

He emphasized that in the current global scenario, establishing synergy between general education and skill education is imperative. NEP 2020 serves as a crucial transformative initiative in this direction, focusing on equipping students with practical proficiency, employability skills, and innovative capabilities alongside academic knowledge.

In the second technical session, Prof. Sandeep Kulshrestha elaborated on the concept of intergenerational bonding, its socio-cultural significance, and its role in the transfer of knowledge.

He stated that intergenerational bonding is not limited to emotional connections between senior and young members of a family, but serves as a vital medium for transmitting experiences, knowledge, culture, life values, and traditions from one generation to another. Dialogue and mutual respect between different generations within families and society help maintain the continuity of knowledge and safeguard socio-cultural heritage.

Prof. Kulshrestha specially highlighted the importance of language, stating that language is not merely a medium for exchanging thoughts, but a carrier of knowledge, culture, traditions, and social identity. Through mother tongues and Indian languages, it becomes possible to connect children and youth with their cultural roots, local knowledge, folk traditions, and the experiences of their ancestors. Explaining the interrelationship between language, culture, and knowledge, he aligned it with the spirit of NEP 2020.

He stated that NEP 2020 encourages Indian languages, multilingualism, and the Indian Knowledge System (IKS). From this perspective, fostering dialogue between generations, documenting the experiences of elders, and passing down folktales, folk songs, traditional knowledge, and life experiences to the newer generation is of utmost importance.

Prof. Kulshrestha also noted that modern lifestyles, migration for employment, the rise of nuclear families, and increasing dependence on digital media have reduced direct communication across generations. Under such circumstances, families, educational institutions, and communities must collectively foster a culture of dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect.

He stressed that intergenerational bonding is not a one-way street, but a mutual learning process. While the older generation shares its experience, life values, and traditional knowledge, the younger generation supports the elders through new insights related to technology, innovation, and the changing social environment. Thus, both generations learn from each other and contribute to the holistic development of society.

In conclusion, he remarked that to achieve the objectives of NEP 2020, education must not remain confined to bookish knowledge but should be linked with language, culture, life experiences, moral values, and practical wisdom. Intergenerational dialogue can play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.

Through this programme, participants received an opportunity to deliberate on various dimensions of NEP 2020, such as skill-based education, Indian languages, cultural heritage, and knowledge transfer. This program stands as a significant initiative toward capacity building for educators and ensuring the effective implementation of policy in higher education.