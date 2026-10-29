Supplementary budget will accelerate development in U’khand: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Oct: BJP today expressed satisfaction over the passage of the supplementary budget and expressed confidence that development will gather double the pace till the end of the current Assembly term. State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today strongly criticised the opposition’s negative attitude during the final session, saying that the opposition had wasted the precious time of the House for five years without any reason. He claimed that the people have seen and assessed everything, and therefore no false narrative such as vote theft would work. The people would cast their votes overwhelmingly in favour of the welfare-oriented BJP government.

Reacting to the conclusion of what is likely to be the final session of the current Assembly, Bhatt said the best and most satisfying aspect was that an excellent and balanced supplementary budget had been passed by the House. He said that every resident of the state could now remain assured for the next six months regarding personal and institutional development, as the supplementary budget had taken full care of all sections, regions and subjects. The government would implement it in a planned manner and accelerate the development of the state.

Expressing regret over the negative stance adopted by the Congress leaders during the session, Bhatt said it was not proper to indulge in politics on every issue all the time. He said that during the past five years, the opposition legislators had not allowed even a single session to proceed peacefully. Their sole objective has always been to create uproar and disrupt the proceedings of the House. He alleged that attempts were made to worsen the situation to such an extent that they resigned from the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly (BAC) and then accused the government of reducing the working hours of the House.

Bhatt said the opposition had lied, misled people and spread rumours on several Bills, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), anti-copying legislation, anti-riot legislation and the amended stringent land law. He alleged that they created a ruckus inside the House in an attempt to suppress the sentiments and voice of the people. According to him, there was no public-interest issue on which the Congress or the opposition had held a positive discussion inside the Assembly. He said that although he had no expectations, he had still felt that since this was the final session of the current assembly, the opposition would bring about a positive change in its approach and participate in discussions on issues of public interest and development. However, he said the manner in which the Congress behaved in the House has completely disappointed even the remaining people.

Bhatt said that for the past five years, the Congress has spent its time in inactivity among the people and in creating disturbances inside the Assembly. Therefore, when the time had come for the people to test them, they should not expect a better result. He said the people of the state had seen and assessed everyone, and in the elections of 2027 they would vote overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP, which works day and night for the people both inside and outside the Assembly. The supplementary budget passed in the session provides an additional outlay of Rs 7,844.18 crores for the financial year 2026-27, taking the state’s total budget to Rs 1,19,547.39 crores, with a major focus on infrastructure, drinking water, power and urban development.