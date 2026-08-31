Nepal’s latest Himalayan disaster must serve as a wake-up call for Uttarakhand

The Himalaya is no longer just a Mountain — It is a Warning

By Dr Asha Lal

The devastating disaster unfolding along the Nepal–Tibet Himalayan region is not merely a tragedy across the border. It is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of the entire Himalayan belt—and a warning that Uttarakhand cannot afford to ignore.

A sudden ice-and-rock avalanche triggered a catastrophic surge of water and debris in Nepal, once again demonstrating how quickly a seemingly stable Himalayan landscape can turn into a disaster zone. The incident should compel policymakers, scientists, planners and citizens to ask a difficult question: Is Uttarakhand adequately prepared for a disaster that could strike with little or no warning?

The answer requires serious reflection.

Uttarakhand has repeatedly experienced sudden and devastating disasters. The 1970 Alaknanda floods, the 1998 Malpa landslide, the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, the 2021 Chamoli flash flood and the 2025 Dharali disaster are not isolated incidents. Together, they form a disturbing pattern of extreme vulnerability in a young, fragile and geologically active mountain system.

According to disaster records, Uttarakhand witnessed approximately 18,464 disaster incidents between 2015 and 2024, including more than 12,700 incidents associated with heavy rainfall and flash-flood conditions and over 4,000 landslides. These figures should not remain confined to government reports. They must become the basis of a new approach to development in the mountains.

The 2013 Kedarnath disaster remains one of the strongest warnings. Thousands lost their lives and enormous damage was caused to roads, bridges, settlements and pilgrimage infrastructure. Then, in February 2021, a sudden rock-and-ice avalanche in Chamoli’s Rishiganga valley produced a devastating flash flood, washing away hydropower infrastructure and claiming numerous lives.

These events tell us something crucial: a Himalayan disaster does not always announce itself through hours of continuous rainfall. Sometimes, minutes are all we have.

Development cannot ignore the mountains

Climate change, changing rainfall patterns, glacier dynamics and extreme weather are adding new uncertainties. At the same time, unplanned construction, pressure from tourism and pilgrimage, road cutting, infrastructure expansion and development in vulnerable valleys can magnify the consequences of a natural event.

This is not an argument against development.

It is an argument for responsible development.

Uttarakhand needs roads, connectivity, tourism, employment and modern infrastructure. But every project must be evaluated against the ecological and geological carrying capacity of the mountains. Development that weakens the very landscape on which communities depend cannot be called sustainable development.

Early warning must become a priority

The need of the hour is a comprehensive Himalayan disaster-resilience strategy.

Early-warning systems must integrate rainfall, river levels, landslide activity, glacial changes and other relevant indicators. Vulnerable villages and pilgrimage routes must have clearly identified evacuation plans. Local communities—the first responders in most mountain disasters—must receive regular training and access to reliable, timely information.

Most importantly, disaster management cannot begin after the disaster.

Preparedness must begin before the first warning siren.

Nepal’s tragedy should therefore be viewed not simply as a distant catastrophe, but as a message for Uttarakhand.

The Himalaya is a young, dynamic and fragile mountain system. It cannot be treated as an unlimited resource for construction and commercial expansion.

The mountains are giving us warnings—through floods, landslides, avalanches and changing rivers.

The question is not whether Uttarakhand is vulnerable.

It is whether we are prepared to respect that vulnerability.

The time has come to move from a culture of post-disaster relief to pre-disaster preparedness, from unplanned expansion to scientifically informed development, and from treating the Himalaya as a destination to recognising it as a living ecosystem that must be protected.

The Himalaya is no longer just a mountain. It is a warning.

And this time, we must listen before the warning becomes another tragedy.

(Dr Asha Lal is President (Women), All India Freedom Fighter’s Samiti, Delhi.)