Dr Gaurav Luthra addresses ESCRS meet in London

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Sep: Dr Gaurav Luthra , Director & Senior Cataract and Refractive Surgeon at Drishti Eye Institute, Dehradun, was invited as a Faculty Speaker at the prestigious European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Congress 2026, held in London from September 11-15.

The ESCRS Congress is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious ophthalmology meetings, attended by more than 17,000 ophthalmologists, researchers, and industry experts from across the world, who come together to discuss the latest innovations in cataract, refractive, and vision correction surgery.

During the scientific sessions, Dr Gaurav Luthra shared his expertise in phakic intraocular lenses (Phakic IOLs) and advanced refractive (specs removal) surgery. He delivered a lecture titled “Phakic Till You Make It – Beyond ICL”, focusing on biometry, vault prediction, advanced algorithms, practical surgical tips, and troubleshooting common sizing challenges in Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) procedures.

He also participated as the Chief Instructor in the session “Phakic Lenses – What’s New in 2026”, where he discussed the latest approaches to perfecting ICL sizing and vault prediction using deep learning technologies and intraoperative OCT-assisted surgery.

Additionally, Dr Luthra was invited to participate in the international session “Maximising Outcomes With Toric IOLs”, where he shared insights on toric intraocular lens implantation alongside renowned ophthalmologists including Dr Sonu Goel, Dr Alain Saad, Dr Namrata Sharma, Dr Roger Zaldivar, and Dr Dandapani Ramamurthy.

As part of the conference, Dr Gaurav Luthra was also invited to attend the meeting of the International Society of Refractive Surgery (ISRS), where leading refractive surgeons from around the world discussed the latest developments in laser vision correction, ICL surgery, and other advanced techniques for spectacle independence.