NSA Ajit Kumar Doval to be Chief Guest at IIT-R Convocation

By Radhika Nagrath

Roorkee, 18 Sep: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is set to host its Convocation 2026 on Saturday, celebrating the academic achievements and accomplishments of 2,701 graduating students. The two-day ceremony will bring together eminent leaders from national security, defence, technology and industry, reflecting IIT Roorkee’s enduring commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, innovation and national development.

Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, announced today that the first day of the Convocation is dedicated to Undergraduate students. It will feature Ajit Kumar Doval, National Security Advisor of India, as the Chief Guest. He will deliver the Convocation Address. General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff of India, and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

The second day of the Convocation, dedicated to Postgraduate and Ph.D. students, on 20 September, will feature Harshavardhan Chitale, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, as the Chief Guest, who will deliver the Address. Dr Kapil Garg, Founder and Managing Director, Oilmax Energy Pvt Ltd, and Managing Director, Asian Energy Services Ltd, will be the Guest of Honour.

Advocate Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, will preside over the Convocation Ceremony. Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “Convocation is a significant milestone in the journey of our students and a moment of pride for the entire IIT Roorkee community. This year, as we confer degrees upon 2,701 students, we celebrate not only their academic accomplishments but also their spirit of innovation, research and service to society.” Inviting the stakeholders to be a part of the Convocation Ceremony, Prof Praveen Kumar, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “Convocation is a celebration of the hard work, perseverance and achievements of our graduating students. We warmly invite everyone to join us in celebrating this important milestone and to witness the accomplishments of the graduating batch.”

Prof N.K. Navani, Dean of Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said, “The Convocation marks the culmination of years of learning, exploration and personal growth for our students. At IIT Roorkee, education goes beyond the classroom, encouraging students to think critically, pursue research and innovation, and address real-world challenges.”