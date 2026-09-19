5 nominated Councillors of Mussoorie Municipality sworn-in

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 18 Sep: A swearing-in ceremony was held today for five councillors nominated by the administration to the Mussoorie Municipal Council. Cabinet Minister and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Executive Officer Gaurav Bhasin administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kushal Rana, Vijay Ramola, Anita Dhanai, Anil Goyal, and Vijay Bindwal.

Congratulating the newly nominated councillors on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi stated that they should work by prioritising the public interest above all else. He remarked that nominated councillors could serve as a vital link between the government and the public. He urged them to play an active role not only in bringing Mussoorie’s issues to the attention of the municipality and the administration but also in ensuring that the benefits of public welfare schemes from both the central and state governments reach the common people.

The Minister noted that, while Mussoorie is a tourist destination, a large number of local residents also live there. Consequently, concerted efforts are required to address issues such as drinking water supply, roads, traffic, sanitation, parking, and other public concerns. He called upon the councillors to take local issues seriously and to effectively advocate for their resolution at both the municipal and administrative levels.

Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani also welcomed the nominated councillors, stating that better coordination between the municipality and the administration could accelerate Mussoorie’s development. She urged all councillors to rise above party lines and work in the public interest, helping to convey public grievances to the municipality and cooperating in their resolution. She added that the experience and cooperation of the nominated councillors would assist the municipality in the city’s development and in resolving public issues.

Municipal officials, staff, and other public representatives were also present at the ceremony. Among these were Councillors Jasbir Kaur, Amit Bhatt, Pankaj Khatri, Geeta Kumai, Ranbir Kandari, Dhanprakash Agarwal, Anuj Tayal, Arvind Sonkar, Rupchand Guruji, Suresh Goyal, Bijendra Negi, Neeraj Agarwal, Neeraj Garg, Kuldeep Rawat, Jasoda Sharma, and Kamala Thapliyal.