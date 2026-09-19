Connect the Sanskrit Knowledge Tradition with Modern Technology: Governor

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), 18 Sep: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at a programme organised on Friday at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University in Ujjain. On the occasion, the Governor honoured scholars who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of the Sanskrit language and Vedic traditions. Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at a programme organised on Friday at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University in Ujjain. On the occasion, the Governor honoured scholars who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of the Sanskrit language and Vedic traditions.

Addressing the programme, the Governor said that India’s ancient knowledge tradition is not merely a heritage of the past, but also a source of strength for shaping the future. He said that the country’s rich knowledge resources must be connected with modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and taken to the younger generation. AI and modern technology can play a useful role in digitising Sanskrit manuscripts, preserving ancient texts, safeguarding the correct pronunciation of mantras and verses, and making the study and interpretation of complex texts accessible to the younger generation.

Lt Gen Singh emphasised the need to further strengthen educational and cultural cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He said efforts would be made to advance the proposed academic and research collaboration between Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, and the Department of Hindu Studies at Doon University. Dialogue among students and researchers, joint research, and the dissemination of the Indian knowledge tradition through technology would help establish a meaningful knowledge exchange between the two regions.

Highlighting initiatives such as Gyan Bharatam undertaken by the university, the Governor said that India’s manuscripts preserve the country’s rich traditions of memory, knowledge, science and philosophy. Their survey, collection, preservation and digitisation are our responsibility towards future generations. He also appreciated the university’s efforts to take texts such as the Mahabharata, Ramayana, Arthashastra and Natyashastra to the wider public through its “Sanskrit Gaurav Granth Lecture Series.”