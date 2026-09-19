U’khand improves national ranking in CCTNS; 3rd in ICJS 2.0 Dashboard

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: A meeting of the state apex committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviewed the progress of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project and ICJS 2.0 here today. The meeting examined the technical infrastructure, network connectivity, data recovery centres, equipment availability and matters related to system integrators. The officials informed that Uttarakhand has improved its national ranking in the CCTNS progress dashboard, moving from 13th to 9th place by July 2026. In the ICJS 2.0 dashboard, the state stands at third position nationally. It was claimed during the meeting that under ICJS 2.0, several digital applications including e‑evidence, Nyayashruti, e‑summons, e‑sign and Medleapr are being effectively implemented and that they are enhancing digital coordination and efficiency in police, prosecution, prison and judicial processes.

The meeting also reviewed the NCLI dashboard, where Uttarakhand has improved its rank from 24th to 18th place as of 17 September 2026, marking a six‑point improvement. The operational efficiency and ICT applications have also shown notable progress. Network connectivity under ICJS 2.0 was discussed, covering 242 sites including 166 police stations, 64 prosecution sites, 10 prisons and 2 FSL sites. Connectivity is being managed through SWAN, BSNL and local VPN, with 31 police stations already upgraded. The Chief Secretary directed that quality be ensured in connectivity and upgradation works, stressing that reliable and high‑quality technical infrastructure is essential for strengthening digital policing.

Detailed discussions were also held on the need for a dedicated data recovery centre for CCTNS. Bardhan instructed ITDA to establish a separate data recovery ecosystem to ensure service continuity, data security, recovery capacity and geographically secure backup arrangements. He directed immediate action for setting up the centre for all related software under CCTNS. He also emphasised that FIRs must record complete and accurate details including names, addresses, mobile numbers and email IDs at the time of registration, so that e‑summons and other statutory actions reach concerned parties clearly and promptly, thereby improving the utility and operational efficiency of digital systems. He asked officials to achieve improvements in various parameters within two months, raise targets and make operational processes more effective.

The meeting also reviewed procurement of hardware required for ICJS 2.0 and budgetary provisions. Discussions were held on issuing RFPs for selection of a new system integrator for technical support and implementation of CCTNS 2.0. Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, ADG AP Anshuman, Rakesh Sharma from NIC and Additional Secretary Navneet Pandey were among those present on the occasion.