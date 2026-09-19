Govt will protect water sources to safeguard heritage: Dhami

CM inaugurates Jal Srishti Park in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Jal Srishti Park at Miyanwala, here, today. This park has been developed by the Mussoorie‑Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) at a cost of Rs 8.64 crores under the CM’s announcement. On this occasion, the CM congratulated residents of the area on receiving the new facility and described it as a significant step towards the vision of a clean, healthy and green Dehradun. Dhami observed that this park is a harmonious blend of natural beauty and modern amenities, designed to serve children, youth, women and the elderly alike. He expressed satisfaction that instead of eliminating the old pond, it was revived and integrated into the park, giving the site a new identity. A scenic island has been created in the middle of the pond and pedal boating has been introduced, offering residents a natural retreat with what he termed a “Nainital‑like feeling” within Dehradun.

Dhami also emphasised that in Indian culture water and forests are not merely natural resources but integral to life and heritage. Reviving old ponds and water sources, he said, is not only environmental conservation but also a way of safeguarding heritage and ensuring a secure future for coming generations. He also asserted that development does not mean only concrete structures but must make life easier, cities more beautiful and the environment safer. Jal Srishti Park, he noted, is a fine example of this vision. He added that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state are accelerating development across Uttarakhand and that the benefits are reaching every region and community. In Raipur area, projects related to education, health, roads, drinking water, parks, sewerage and flood protection are being advanced. Roads are being upgraded and widened, sewerage systems improved, new tubewells and overhead tanks constructed, and pipelines replaced to strengthen drinking water supply. Parks have been developed and beautified in Defence Colony, Sinyawala and Nehru Colony to provide healthy green spaces for residents. Connectivity is also being improved through road works from IT Park to Mangluwala, while the Song Dam project is also progressing to secure Dehradun’s future water supply. Flood protection and channelisation works are also being carried out on rivers and seasonal drains to provide relief during monsoon.

Dhami said development is not about one project but about improving everyday life. He added that the Jal Srishti Park embodies this broader vision, combining environmental conservation with facilities for recreation, health and connection with nature. He congratulated the MDDA officials, the engineers and the staff for their work and expressed confidence that the park will become a major attraction not only for Raipur but for all of Dehradun. He appealed to the residents to treat the park as their own, maintaining its cleanliness and beauty as a shared responsibility. He urged children and youth to use the park for play, running, yoga and spending time in nature, while also taking responsibility for its upkeep. He stressed that only collective efforts of government and society can keep development works beautiful and useful in the long term. He reiterated that Dehradun is known nationwide for its greenery and natural beauty, and preserving this identity while expanding modern facilities is the essence of the state’s development model. He assured residents that the government will continue working to make their lives more convenient, safe and better, and reaffirmed his resolve to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states of the country.

The park, developed as a multi‑dimensional green and recreational space, includes a jogging track, yoga deck, children’s play area, educational flower garden, landscaped green zones and seating facilities. The revived pond with its island and boating facility forms the central attraction. The project exemplifies MDDA’s efforts towards environmentally sustainable urban development in Dehradun. Among those present on this occasion were local MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, MDDA Vice‑Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari, senior officials and a large number of local residents.