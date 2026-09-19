“Emphasis on Problem-Solving essential in age of AI”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: UK educationist Prof Ian Roberts said today that, in the age of AI, the purpose of education is not merely to impart information, but to prepare students to understand problems, use data effectively and find appropriate solutions. Head of the Business School at the University of Plymouth, UK, Prof Ian Roberts was addressing management students of Graphic Era.

Speaking at the lecture series on ‘Global Business in a Changing World’, Head of Plymouth Business School Prof Ian Roberts said that AI has made access to knowledge easier. It is essential to develop students’ ability to identify relevant information, analyse data and find solutions based on it. He said that providing students with opportunities to learn through real-world challenges would help develop their problem-solving and creative-thinking skills. With the growing influence of AI, the importance of human capabilities has increased further.

The lecture series was organised by the University’s Office of International Affairs. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Santosh S Saraf, Head of the School of Management Dr Navneet Rawat, Dr Ajay Pandey, Dr MP Singh, other faculty members and students were present at the event.