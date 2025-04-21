Neurodiversity gets highlighted at the finale of International Psychology meet at Uttaranchal varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 19 Apr: The International Psychology Conference concluded its second day with a series of insightful discussions in the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of Uttaranchal University . The day showcased neurodiversity , inclusive education, and the psychosocial needs of diverse learners. Scholars, clinical experts and students gathered to collaborate and address various challenges in current psychological and educational landscapes.

A significant highlight of the day was the second plenary session titled “Response to Intervention Model in Learning Disability.” The session was chaired by Anand P Singh (Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida) who talked about the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in supporting students with learning issues and featured an impactful speech by Rushi Naaz (All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysore).

Naaz began her session with controversies in the identification of Specific Learning Disabilities (SLDs), in which normal patterns of skill acquisition is disturbed from the early stages of development. Also, she mentioned Response to Intervention (RTI), which aims to identify struggling students and providing them the support they need. She stressed on the importance of shifting from withdrawal model to response to intervention and reactive approach to proactive approach. Her presentation came to an end with QNA session as she explored how structured intervention models can be effectively implemented within school systems to ensure timely support for all learners.

The day continued with an engaging panel discussion on “The Role of Psychosocial Support in Fostering Academic Resilience,” moderated by Harleen Kaur (Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida).

The discussion featured an esteemed panel of professionals including Sharmi Negi (NIEPVD, Dehradun); Rupali Sharma (Amity University, Noida); Pankaj Kumar (NIEPVD, Dehradun); Garima Jain (OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat); (Dr) Ritu Sharma (IGNOU, New Delhi); Geeta Rani (IIT Mandi); and Vaibhav Chauhan ( Uttaranchal University , Dehradun).

Rupali kicked off the discussion with focus on psychosocial support, current scenarios of institutes and how they hold responsibilities. . Sharmi stressed on the challenges faced by students, particularly those with disabilities and why academic resilience is significant.

Pankaj basic principles of support: compassion, empathy and resilience. Ritu emphasized on interactive programmes (interacting with teachers for oneself), resilience not only in academics, but in self. It’s important to fall in life so that you learn to get up when life knocks you down. Finally, Vaibhav shared his personal life experience about how he learned to foster resilience and where we get psychosocial support.

All the panelists shared different approaches that integrate psychosocial support systems within educational institutions.

Following the panel discussion and fun filler interaction, (Dr) Derick H Lindquist (OP Jindal Global University) chaired the Symposium Session.

The session presented two thought-provoking papers: “Psychological Challenges and Support Systems for Students with Disabilities: Towards a Trauma-Informed and Empowerment-Based Approach” by Dr Surender Dhalwal (NIEPVD, Dehradun), and “Inclusive Education at School Level: Policy Recommendations and School Readiness” by Abhilasha Gautam, Principal, Army Institute of Education, Greater Noida.

In his presentation, Dhalwal thoroughly talked about the principles and practices of trauma informed approach, which recognizes the impact of trauma and seeks to avoid re-traumatization. While talking on Empowerment-based framework, he said, “Empowerment is not a reward, it’s a right.” He concluded with emphasizing on the role of support systems such as family, schools and community.

The second paper of Abhilasha explored policy recommendations, mentioning one of the aspect of NEP 2020, “All citizens have the right to dream”. Her words shaped the different perspectives of the audience as she called for “more collaboration and tolerance in education inclusivity because no one of us is smart as all of us.”

The symposium session highlighted gaps in disability support and called for urgent reforms to create trauma-informed, rights-based, and educational frameworks centered on empowerment.

The post-lunch session featured a roundtable discussion on “Met and Unmet Needs of the Neuro-diverse Population: Scrutinizing Provisions, Policies & Challenges in Inclusive Education in India.” Moderated by Sunanda Rana (NIEPVD, Dehradun), the roundtable brought together experts to examine the current legislative provisions and implementation challenges.

Pratibha Singh (NIEPID, Noida); Shahzadi Malhotra (IHBAS, New Delhi); Renu Sharma (AIIMS, Delhi); Astha Nagpal (Daffodils Therapy Studio, New Delhi); Sapna Chouhan (NIEPVD, Dehradun); Shilpa (NIEPVD, Dehradun); Pradip Kumar Gupta (DRDO, New Delhi); Anushka Negi (NIEPVD, Dehradun); and Vinod Kain (NIEPVD, Dehradun).

The most influential part of the roundtable was the discussion on attitudinal barriers in education inclusivity in India, where the experts talked about how psychologist shouldn’t only focus on issues like depression or schizophrenia, but also problems related to challenges faced by neurodiversity population. Speakers highlighted the need for integrated services, inclusive curriculum, and increased accountability in addressing the requirements of the neurodiversity population.