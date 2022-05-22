“No place for criminals in U’khand”

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in “Panchjanya Media Conclave”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 22 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a “Panchjanya Media Conclave” organised in Chanakyapuri, here, on Sunday.

At the conclave, Chief Minister Dhami interacted on various political and strategic issues involving the state. Editor-in-Chief of ‘Panchjanya’, Hitesh Shanker was in conversation with Dhami.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is working on all-round development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Mode. It would be the endeavour of the state government that, in the coming times, Uttarakhand should be included among the best states of the country in every field. Talking about law and order in Uttarakhand, he said that strict action is being taken by the state police against those who break the law. There is no place for criminals in Uttarakhand.

He said that after taking oath as ‘Chief Sevak’ for the second time, a special drive is being run by the police under which verification of people residing in the state is being done. The Chief Minister added, “We are also working to enforce the law on conversion more strictly.”

Dhami reminded that Uttarakhand is the land of the Gods. It is the centre of spirituality, religion and culture. Here, on an average, one person in every family is dedicated to the service of the country by joining the armed forces. He reiterated that a committee would be constituted to prepare a draft for implementation of a uniform civil code in Uttarakhand. He suggested other states of the country should also implement a common civil code.

Responding to questions related to the land law, Chief Minister Dhami responded that his government had formed a high level committee on the issue. Soon, a law in this regard would be brought in the interest of the state. The Chief Minister said that the topography of Uttarakhand is very different as compared to other states. Maximum area of the state is mountainous. The government, he claimed, is working on industrialisation and increasing employment in the state.