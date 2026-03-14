Officers deployed to monitor food & essential supplies: Govt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Mar: The Uttarakhand Government today claimed that, on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it has taken an important step to ensure continuous monitoring of the food and civil supplies system in the state in view of the prevailing circumstances in the global scenario. Acting on the instructions of the CM, various officers and experts have been deployed with immediate effect at the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Dehradun, until further orders.

As per the order issued by the state government, the purpose of deploying these officers and experts is to ensure continuous monitoring of the availability of foodgrains and essential commodities, the supply chain and the distribution system across the state. It has also been claimed that, along with this, special emphasis will also be placed on the regular collection of information related to food and civil supplies, its analysis, and establishing better coordination among different departments.

As per the prescribed roster, the officers and experts deployed will remain regularly present at the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre. They will review the status of food and civil supplies on a daily basis, collect and analyse necessary information, and, if required, ensure appropriate action in coordination with the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Commenting on this development, CM Dhami has asserted that the state government remains fully alert to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential commodities for the people of the state. He has directed officials to ensure that under no circumstances should the supply of foodgrains, LPG and other essential commodities be affected, and that the situation should be monitored continuously.

Dhami also clarified that the availability of food and essential commodities in the state is adequate and there is no need to pay attention to any kind of rumours. He also claimed that the state government is keeping a constant watch over all arrangements to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience.