On CM’s direction, SSP Dehradun suspends Lakkhbagh Chowki In charge

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun , 3 Dec: Despite regular instructions from the top, many police officers in Uttarakhand continue with their objectionable acts towards protecting the accused persons. One such Sub Inspector was today suspended by SSP Dehradun , Dalip Singh Kunwar on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

It may be recalled that one youth from district Chamoli district Vipin Rawat had been badly beaten in Dehradun by some local goons, leaving him seriously injured. However sources claimed that the Lakhibagh Chowki In charge Sub Inspector Praveen Saini initially resisted Rawat family’s attempt to get the case registered. However, when the family persisted, the case was registered under Section 307 (Attempt to murder), and sections 323/504 and 506 at City Police Station on 25 November. According to the sources, Vipin Rawat had been badly beaten outside the Inamullah Building on Gandhi Road after a scuffle with some local youth there. However, allegations are that Saini was continuously putting pressure on the Rawat family to reach a compromise with the accused instead of arresting the accused.

However the case gathered momentum when Vipin Rawat succumbed to his injuries at Mahant Indresh Hospital. After his death, the family and the Badrinath MLA Rajendra Bhandari gathered at the Hospital and demanded immediate arrest of the accused and that he be charged with murder. The Congress leaders also demanded suspension of Sub Inspector Praveen Saini for his negligence and failure to take any action against the accused.

As the case hit the headlines, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed SSP Dehradun Dalip Singh Kunwar to suspend the negligent Police officer. Consequently, SI Praveen Saini was today suspended by SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar with immediate effect and attached to the Police Lines.

Earlier, Congress state president Karan Mahra along with several Congress leaders sat on a dharna outside Dehradun ‘s Mahant Indresh Hospital, after the death of NSUI leader due to injuries. Mahra accused the Police of sheltering the accused. The Congress leaders also alleged that even after the death of Vipin Rawat, Saini was trying to pressurise the victim’s family to enter a compromise with the accused.

The Suspension Order issued by SSP Dehradun mentioned that the police officer had been suspended in view of the serious allegations against him regarding negligence. As per the suspension order, during the period of suspension, the said sub-inspector will be paid the amount of living allowance equal to the leave salary payable on half pay as per the provisions of the basic rule 53 of the Financial Rules Collection Volume-2 Part-2 to 4 in addition to dearness allowance on this amount if such leave payable on salary.