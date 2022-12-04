Mahendra Bhatt meets family of Vipin Rawat, condoles his death

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Dec: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt consoled the family members of Joshimath resident, late Vipin Rawat at Mahant Indresh Hospital. It may be recalled that Vipin Rawat who had been badly beaten on 25 November by some local goons in Dehradun, had succumbed to his injuries today at Mahant Indresh Hospital. After meeting the family , Bhatt spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the complaint of family members and urged him to direct strict action against the Lakhibagh Police Chowki Incharge SI Praveen Saini for deliberate and criminal negligence in the case.

CM Dhami suspended the accused Chowki Incharge with immediate effect, after he came to know about the tragic incident. While meeting the family members at the hospital, he expressed his condolence and assured them of all possible help. He assured the local people present there that strictest action would be taken against the accused of the incident.