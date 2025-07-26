One pot, one promise: Rotary Club Mussoorie holds plantation drive with school children

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 Jul: The foundation of a green future in Mussoorie is laid by the children of today. With this belief, Rotary Club Mussoorie took an inspiring and unique initiative. The club conducted an innovative tree plantation drive among the students of Government Primary School, Barlowganj, the aim of which was not only to plant trees but also to sow the seeds of affection, responsibility and commitment towards nature in the minds of children.

Under the campaign, 19 children from class 1 to 5 were given specially designed beautiful flowerpots. These pots were not just plants. The name of the respective student and the name of the school was written on each pot, making this gift a symbol of a personal and emotional connection.

Addressing the children, Club President Deepak Agarwal said, “This is not just a plant. It is a promise to nature, to ourselves, and to our future. When you take care of this plant, you will also nurture responsibility and compassion within yourself.” Excitement and pride were clearly visible in the eyes of the children. They promised that they would take care of these plants regularly. They would water them, keep them in the sun and clean them from time to time. This process will connect them with nature as well as teach them life values like discipline and care. While interacting with the children, Community Service Director of Rotary Club, Rajat Agarwal said that this small beginning today can bring a big change tomorrow. “When you grow with your plant, you will also feel greenery within you.” Rotary Club also announced that it will visit the school again in the coming months, and the students who have taken care of their plants in the most beautiful and lively manner will be given special prizes. This competition will promote a healthy competition and commitment towards nature among the children.

The school’s Principal Anju Goyal, teacher Kavita Bhandari, Rotary Club Secretary Yogita Goyal, Shivam Agarwal, Mayur Garg, Prabha Agarwal, Suresh Agarwal, Dinesh Jain were present on the occasion.