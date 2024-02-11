Panel headed by Shatrugna Singh to draft UCC norms

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Feb: The Government has set up a committee to draft the detailed rules and regulations in respect of the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024. In this regard, an order has been issued on Saturday by the State Home Department under signatures of Special Secretary Ridhim Aggarwal. This committee will be headed by former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Shatrughna Singh as chairman and will comprise Additional Secretary Law and Justice Department, Sudheer Singh as member, Additional Secretaries of Personnel, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Finance as ex-officio members, DIG Police Barinderjit Singh , Vice Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal and social activist Manu Gaur as members.

The committee is expected to draft rules and regulations in respect of the UCC Bill 2024 for its successful implementation and the regulations will also include creation of various authorities as required under the law for effective implementation of the UCC Act.

The committee members will not be entitled to any perquisites for this work.