Pet Debate

“Crab is not an amphibian!”

“A snake is an amphibian!”

“Not all snakes, some snakes are!”

“What about the fish?”

“I’ll tell you all about fish! I’ve a fish tank at home!”

“My cousin Romu too has a pet fish! It’s red and golden in colour!”

The classroom got noisier.

It was Maths period in Class IV. Sumedha madam was absent, and no substitute teacher had come so far.

“Last evening there was a movie on a pet frog!”

“Subodh bhaiyya has two pet frogs! Tiny they look, but the way they hop!”

There was so much to talk about that nobody realised the increasing noise level.

“Wonder if by mistake I walked into a fish-market, not a classroom!”

It was John sir, standing tall and erect at the door. He spoke softly but his commanding presence brought instant order and pin-drop silence in the class. The noisy students, all forty of them, stood with their heads low, waiting for a reprimand.

“What’s the matter? What was the noise about?”

“Sorry, sir,” there was apology in the tone and their voices could be barely heard outside the class.

“Grow up with the right values, children! The way you carry yourself when you’re on your own is a true indicator of your character,” said John sir with a sweeping glance of the whole class, “Anyway, what was the topic of discussion? Considering the volume level, it must have been an extremely interesting topic.”

From John sir’s tone they sensed that they were forgiven and could move on.

“Sir, we were talking about our pets,” said Rosemary. “Angela says that crabs have no bones!”

“Not sure of the bones but crab is not an amphibian nor a reptile,” said Binny.

“Then what’s it?”

John sir looked around the class. The students either looked down or at each other but the answer was silence.

“Cheer up, class,” John sir was all smiles, “There’s so much to learn about in this world, isn’t it? Be on the lookout, whenever an opportunity comes, grab it to get more information, to learn new things, that’s all!”

That was the beginning of the pet debate. The discussion went on and spread out. It got more interesting and exciting because whether they owned one or not, everyone had something to share about pets!

John sir said in parting, “Do your research, prepare a presentation of about three minutes each; we’ll request the principal for a slot in the morning assembly.”

***

Within no time, the students’ got busy with their new assignment. Both, in the school and at homes, pets dominated the conversation. Some children persuaded their families to get a pet. Those who had pets looked for ways to connect with each other and compare notes. Some visited each other often with their families and in the process made new friends. To make it easier, some opted to meet up at places like the nearby garden or the playground where the children played with the pets and with each other. Very often the escorting family members too got to know each other and found common connections.

In the process, not only the school but also the dinner tables at homes came alive with talk about pets.

“Papaji, tomorrow there’s a pet debate in the morning assembly,” said Rijju as they finished their dinner.

“So?”

“It’s open to parents; it’s at 9 o’clock, come if you wish to.”

“The topic is ‘pet debate’,” papaji sounded puzzled, “We don’t have a pet, why do I come?”

“Because I’m speaking!”

Rijju’s eyes had a mischievous glow as he clarified, “I’m talking about my imaginary pet Godzilla!”

“This can’t be,” said mummyji.

For the past several months now, Rjju had been fascinated with Godzilla. Those imaginary creatures popped up into his drawings and conversation very often. He enjoyed picture books, cartoons, and TV programmes about the mystical creatures. By now, both the parents had got used to their son’s fascination. Very often at the dining table, Rijju would narrate imaginary encounters and adventures with his Godzilla. He was quite imaginative and in a way the tales were amusing too.

It was all right at home but was he allowed to make a presentation about an imaginary pet in a school assembly? What if it was against the school’s rules? What if Rijju got ridiculed or punished?

“Mummyji, do you know with the magical powers a Godzilla can turn this dining table into chocolate ice-cream? Then we could eat not off the table but the table itself! Imagine eating the table!”

“Mummyji, the pets’ debate is so exciting, let me practice once again,” said Rijju as they finished dinner and got up.

“You’ve had a long day, went for swimming lessons too,” said his mother, “What you need is a good night’s sound sleep.”

“Let me finish colouring the Godzilla’s picture,” said Rijju as he proceeded to the bedroom. “We’re allowed to use drawings or models as we talk.”

“And when I go to school, do remind me to take it along just in case I forget.”

“Wonder when will this boy and his Godzilla part company,” said mummyji amused to the chore.

“A good grandmother’s story,” papaji too smiled away. “Let’s store it for the future!”

After the impatient wait and meticulous preparations, the great day dawned. The long bell chimed signalling the morning assembly. Apart from the students, quite a few parents and villagers too had assembled. They stood around in ones and twos around the periphery of the school ground.

“Hope you’re enjoying the pet debate,” said the announcer. “For the next presentation, I invite Rijju Samant who’ll tell us about his pet Godzilla.”

Rijju happily got up from his seat and walked towards the podium, full of exciting things to share but where was the picture? Did he forget it at home?

“Mummyji, how many times I told you to remind me! Still, you too forgot! If only I had the picture at this moment!”

“Betey, get back to sleep,” said mummyji, “It’s Sunday today!”

Eyes wide open, Rijju instantly sat up in bed.

“Get back to sleep betey, it’s Sunday,” mummyji said with an indulgent smile. Rijju happily went back to his adventure with his dream Godzilla.

***

(Savitri Narayanan is a retired educationist at present in Goa. A mother and grandmother, loves reading, writing and travelling.)