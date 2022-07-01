Photographer Bhumesh Bharti chosen for ‘Kamal Smriti Samman’  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jun: This year’s ‘Kamal Smriti Samman’ will be given to renowned photographer Bhumesh Bharti. This has been stated in a press release issued on behalf of the Joshi family by Dr Anil Joshi.

This honour is given every year to a person who has excelled in nature and social photography.

The Award Committee consisted of Dr Pushpesh Pant, Dr Shekhar Pathak, Geeta Gairola, Anil Joshi and others. They have selected Bhumesh Bharti for this year.

Bhumesh Bharti has been bringing focus on the Himalayas and public issues related to it through his photography for a long time. He is a well-known face of the state and the Himalayas.

The award is given by the Joshi family in the memory of famous photographer, the late Kamal Joshi. In this award, the recipient is collectively honored by presenting an amount of Rs 1 lakh and a memento.

The award ceremony will be held at the Town Hall, here, on 3 July. Well-known litterateur Dr Gautam Chatterjee will deliver a lecture on Kabir.

The Kamal Joshi Memorial Award will be presented by Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. The programme will be coordinated by Geeta Gairola and all the members of the Joshi family will be present.