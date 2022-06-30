PNB ZM Kandpal gives insurance cover cheque of Rs 50 lakh to policeman’s wife in DGP’s presence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jun: Sanjay Kandpal, Zonal Manager, Punjab National Bank, Dehradun Zone, in the presence of DGP Ashok Kumar, handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh under the Rakshak Plus Scheme to Mamta Chauhan, wife of OP Vijay Chauhan, who lost his life in a road accident, yesterday.

The DGP recalled that, in 2019, as a welfare measure for Uttarakhand Police personnel, an MoU was signed between Uttarakhand Police and Punjab National Bank for a Police Salary Package providing insurance cover to the police personnel. Officers and employees drawing their salaries through Punjab National Bank received personal accident insurance cover of Rs 30 lakh in case of death, etc., without depositing premium, under the Rakshak Plus Scheme. In the year 2021, this insurance cover was increased to Rs 50 lakhs. Under this scheme, from 2019 till now, the dependants of 15 policemen have been provided insurance cover by Punjab National Bank.

Under the Police Salary Package, a MoU was also signed with State Bank of India in the year 2018, under which a personal accident insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh was given in case of death in accidents, etc. Since 2021, this insurance cover has been increased to Rs 50 lakhs. State Bank of India has provided insurance cover to the dependants of 9 policemen.