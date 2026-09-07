PM’s Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic outreach to India’s Gen Z cohort has emerged as a cornerstone of his recent governance and political messaging. Driven by the need to quell rising student anxieties and secure future electoral domains, this multi-front campaign utilises digital pop culture alongside sweeping policy promises. The strategy combines direct educational support, cultural validation, and an intensive social media overhaul to engage the country’s massive youth demographic.

One reason for the outreach is the need to address systemic grievances. The nationwide youth protests sparked by the NEET examination paper leaks and employment anxieties have forced accountability measures, including the resignation of the education minister, creating an urgent need for the government to rebuild institutional trust. Gen Z represents a critical, fast-growing segment of the Indian electorate. To counter opposition narratives regarding unemployment and “unemployability”, the administration seeks to bind youth identity to its nationalistic vision.

Recognising that traditional political platforms like WhatsApp and X do not resonate much with the younger lot, the administration feels compelled to pivot to the platforms where Gen Z actually congregates.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day address, PM Modi launched tangible policy measures tailored to young aspirants. Chief among these was the rollout of free online coaching classes for competitive exams to lift the financial burden off middle-class families. The government also initiated physical campus pushes, such as the “One Day One University” scheme, where Union Ministers are assigned to visit a different campus daily for direct, unscripted student dialogues on jobs and skills. Culturally, Modi has leaned heavily into youth vernacular; during a speech at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, he famously peppered his dialogue with popular slang, referring to his critics as the “naaraaz fufa” while contrasting them with the generation’s “OG” builders and innovators.

The immediate results are highly visible across digital platforms. Following directives from the Prime Minister to adopt a “rawer, less polished” aesthetic for video content, 97% of the Union Cabinet scaled up their Instagram activity. PM Modi himself logged over 1.2 billion views across five selfie-style Instagram Reels.

However, the sociological and political outcomes remain mixed. While the administration’s emphasis on national self-reliance and the “Orange Economy” resonates with entrepreneurial youth, critics and marketing analysts note that serious political messaging packaged into short-form video formats is occasionally lampooned as “comic content” rather than serious policy engagement. Furthermore, a recent BJP brainstorming committee concluded that Gen Z is not a homogenous block, prompting ongoing tactical shifts toward more localised, differentiated student engagement. There will be more to come as important elections are approaching.