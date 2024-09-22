Poetry recitation competition held at Geopic

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Department of Official Language, ONGC, organised a Recitation Competition of self-composed poems in the TIC Corridor of Geopic as part of the Official Language Fortnight, here.

Dr Nutan Smriti, Head of Department, Indian Languages, Kasiga School, and former General Manager, Corporate Communications, ONGC, and Editor, Navodit Pravah, Rajneesh Trivedi were the Judges.

On this occasion, Chief General Manager-Head. Intake, of ONGC Geopic Institute, Kishori Lal, General Manager-in-charge, Official Language, Chandan Sunil Sajan and other senior officers were presentas guests. The programme was conducted by Senior Official Language Officer Jai Prakash Pandey.