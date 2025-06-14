Police prevent woman from jumping in front of train

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Jun: The Raiwala Police saved a woman on Friday who was about to jump in front of a train.

She was upset and angry due to family arguments and left the house intending to end her life, police said.

According to the police, they received information that a woman was standing near the railway tracks and seemed ready to jump in front of an oncoming train. As soon as they got the message, the police team from Raiwala Police Station rushed to the spot. With the help of local people, they stopped the woman just in time and saved her life.

During the inquiry, the woman told the police that she lives in Tehri Farm and often has fights with her mother-in-law. She was upset and angry due to these arguments and left the house intending to end her life.

The police contacted her family and called her husband to the police station. After speaking with him, the woman calmed down. Later, she was safely handed over to her husband.

The police team involved included Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, Constable Sunil and Constable Gargi.